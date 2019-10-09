RICHMOND – In September, the Richmond Police Department requested the city designate no-parking zones near the entrance of Southview Park.

The City Council voted Tuesday to set aside 100 feet west and 150 feet east of the entrance as no-parking zones due to poor exit visibility.

City Manager Tonya Willim said the reason is “strictly for public safety as people coming out of the park entrance cannot see past cars parked at the entrance.”

Willim also said children playing at the park tend to dart out from in between parked cars.

Double-sided no-parking signs will be installed at the entrance showing where people attending events can park their vehicles, she said.

“There have been times people have had to pull out quite a ways into South Street to see around a vehicle that is parked right at the entrance,” she said. “We just want people to stay safe.”

• Police Department trailer

The council voted to purchase a 6x12 enclosed trailer for storage of street barricades used at festivals, city events and for emergencies.

The trailer and decals will cost $3,872.75 plus $100 for a hitch that will be installed on the animal control vehicle.

The trailer and hitch costs will come out of the police department’s donation account.

The Richmond Chamber of Commerce typically donates $2,000 annually to the department for its help during the Mushroom Festival and the account has $6,101 available for purchases.

• 2020 Household Hazardous Waste Collection

In 2020, residents will be able to dispose of household hazardous waste through an agreement approved Tuesday with the Mid-America Regional Council Solid Waste Management District.

The City Council voted to pay $6,028.37 to participate in the program. The amount is based on a $1.07 per capita rate based on 2018 U.S. census population numbers.

In the agreement, the Solid Waste Management District agrees to provide collections of household hazardous waste at outreach events and residents may also make appointments to deliver waste to facilities in Kansas City and Lee’s Summit.

Household hazardous waste is paint products, batteries, pesticides, oils, household cleaners and similar materials, the agreement states.