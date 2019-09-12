RICHMOND – Richmond City Council unanimously approved a $3.39 million balanced budget Tuesday for fiscal 2020, which focuses on meeting council goals and objectives, City Administrator Tonya Willim said.

The general fund – which includes public safety, economic development and city streets – shows $3.39 million in revenue, with $3.7 million in expenditures. Not included in the numbers is the cash reserves of $850,000 carried over into the new budget to more than cover the difference, Financial Director Rebecca Hoeflicker said Tuesday.

FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, READ THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS