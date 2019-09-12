RICHMOND – Richmond City Council unanimously approved a $3.39 million balanced budget Tuesday for fiscal 2020, which focuses on meeting council goals and objectives, City Administrator Tonya Willim said.
The general fund – which includes public safety, economic development and city streets – shows $3.39 million in revenue, with $3.7 million in expenditures. Not included in the numbers is the cash reserves of $850,000 carried over into the new budget to more than cover the difference, Financial Director Rebecca Hoeflicker said Tuesday.
FOR THE REST OF THE STORY, READ THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.