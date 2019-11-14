RICHMOND – The City Council voted to spend $1,700 for a gate at the 210 Lift Station and not spend $7,440 on backfill and extra parts.

“This will save $5,740 on the project,” City Administrator Tonya Willim said.

In October, the city approved a $774,800 contract to replace the old “tin can” lift station.

“We don’t even know how old this system is,” Willim said.

The new pumps and equipment will self-determine the water level, she said. The revised contract amount is $769,060.

The city also approved a bid of $188,597 Tuesday to Blue Nile for the Wollard Boulevard drainage project.

