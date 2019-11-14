RICHMOND – The City Council voted to spend $1,700 for a gate at the 210 Lift Station and not spend $7,440 on backfill and extra parts.
“This will save $5,740 on the project,” City Administrator Tonya Willim said.
In October, the city approved a $774,800 contract to replace the old “tin can” lift station.
“We don’t even know how old this system is,” Willim said.
The new pumps and equipment will self-determine the water level, she said. The revised contract amount is $769,060.
The city also approved a bid of $188,597 Tuesday to Blue Nile for the Wollard Boulevard drainage project.
READ MORE ABOUT THE PROJECTS IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.