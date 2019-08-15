RICHMOND – Richmond taxpayers will pay their county and city taxes at the same place starting in January, City Administrator Tonya Willim said Tuesday.
“The city and county are entering into a cooperative agreement where the county will collect our city taxes and remit them to the city,” she said after the unanimous city council vote.
READ MORE IN THE AUG. 15 RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.