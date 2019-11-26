RICHMOND – About a dozen volunteers prepare Saturday morning and early afternoon for the Third Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Feast at the Eagleton Center.

From New Beginnings, Martha Standley moves from station to station around the kitchen, performing various tasks, from cooking to cleaning.

“I’m doing some of everything,” she says, after cleaning a pot. “I’ve done some turkey, some mashed potatoes, some corn, some green beans and some gravy – just whatever they need for me to do.”

The “pay” is the best, Standley says.

“God always is good on my payment – that’s who pays me,” she says, and gives a broad smile. “I do it because I love serving and taking care of people.”

