LAWSON – A woman threatened or abused physically by a boyfriend or spouse cannot find sanctuary in Ray County.

If lucky, she might find a safe place to stay at House of Hope in Lexington. But the shelter there is not always available – a common situation for domestic violence shelters, victim advocate Alyssa Silkwood said.

“We have 30 beds. We are often full,” she said.

The shelter tries to help everyone, even when full, by networking with rural and Kansas City shelters, Silkwood said.

“We have a shelter list that we give out,” she said. “Because we are in the rural area, we don’t have public transportation, like the city.”

Ray Countians may not have a way out of abusive situations, unless finding transportation to reach shelters that may be 40 or more miles away.

