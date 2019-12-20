RICHMOND – Eighth Circuit Judge Kevin L. Waldon sentenced child abuser Joseph Gorham, 31, Lawson, to four consecutive prison sentences totaling 19 years in Ray County.

The sentences are set to be tacked on to prison terms totaling 15 years in Jackson County, bringing the total to 34 years, Prosecutor Camille Johnston said. Jackson County sentencing is expected to result from probation revocation.

