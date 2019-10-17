RICHMOND – Addiction comes in many forms, but recovery comes in one for Jeanine Hansen.

Hansen leads “Celebrate Recovery of Ray County.”

“It’s for anything interrupting your life,” Hansen said.

When saying “anything,” Hansen means just that. The program deals with self-destruction and outside influences that hurt people, with just a few manifestations being anger, drugs, depression, eating disorders, guilt, gambling and substance abuse.

Before leading the group, Hansen said she joined Celebrate Recovery as a member who suffered from being trapped in abusive relationships.

“This group gave me the courage to ask why it happened and helped me become the person I was meant to be,” she said.

