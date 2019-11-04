RICHMOND – Being a frequent violence victim is one form of addiction addressed by Celebrate Recovery of Ray County, group leader Jeanine Hansen said.

Hansen is a former domestic violence victim who helps addicts of all types, including anger, drugs, eating disorders, guilt, gambling and alcohol abuse.

“Fear and control are very powerful things, and for over 40 years, that’s what my life consisted of. It has taken me several years and the help of many godly women and the Celebrate Recovery program to be able to change the way my mind thinks, so that I will never return to that type of life again,” she said. “It takes time to change how your mind thinks, but with God, all things are possible. There are people that want to help and give women courage to stop letting themselves be used. They are worth so much more. I am proof.”