EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – A presidential candidate from the Democratic Party, U.S. Rep. Julian Castro, will speak at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Elms Hotel and Spa.

The Elms Hotel is where President Harry Truman went to bed thinking he had lost his re-election bid, but woke up to find he had won.

Also slated to speak at the event are Missouri House Democratic Floor Leader Crystal Quade and new Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Several members of the Missouri state legislature will also be attending, among other guests.

“I’ve spent my life in public service, giving back to this country everything it’s given to me. As president, I want to ensure that America’s future is one where every person gets the chance they deserve and the opportunity they need to thrive,” Castro stated on his website.

