CAMERON – Inmates at Western Missouri Correctional Center received a rare treat when they viewed show cars and motorcycles on prison grounds Saturday.
William Corum, founder of Power Prison Ministries, said he organized the event in conjunction with prison officials.
TO FIND OUT MORE, SEE THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.