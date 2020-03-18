EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Bill Lowe confirmed a pedestrian died after being struck and killed at the U.S. Highway 69 and Vintage Road intersection, near the McDonald’s, at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday.
Tommy M. Brewer, 43, Excelsior Springs, drove a 2013 Dodge Avenger into the intersection where his vehicle struck and killed George A. Weaver, 76, Kearney, patrol information states.
