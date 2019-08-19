CAFO collapses

KINGSVILLE – A large confined animal feeding operation that pitted neighbor against neighbor, and generated a lawsuit by Powell Gardens, surprised the gardens Monday by announcing a plan to close immediately
Valley Oaks Steak Co. made the announcement Monday
“It is with profound sadness that, due to economics, we are closing operations,” the steak company and cattle feedlot’s Facebook page stated.
Valley Oaks cited financial hardship and “misinformation” as reasons for closing.
Powell Gardens CEO Tabitha Schmidt expressed concern about Valley Oaks employees losing their jobs.
Powell supports agriculture and denies Valley Oaks’ allegations to the contrary, she said.
“We know where our food comes from and we have Heartland Harvest Gardens,” she said, “to tell people where their food comes from, because it doesn’t start in a grocery store.”
