RICHMOND – A “maternity house,” where mothers can live while getting a fresh start in life, is under discussion for Ray County, Connie Taylor said.

As Bridge of Hope Womens Resource Center’s executive director in Richmond, Taylor attempts to help pregnant women find a place to live. For now, finding help always means directing pregnant women to facilities elsewhere – making another community responsible for providing help to Ray Countians.

“My vision is to expand, so that we’re not just sending women away from Richmond and Ray County, we’re actually keeping them in the county ... where we can take care of our own,” Taylor said.

Bridge of Hope is looking into buying and turning a Richmond building into a maternity house.

“This is for offices and living quarters,” Taylor said.

The asking price may be higher than the group can afford, due partly to

all of the work that may need to be done to get an existing building into shape for habitation, she said.

For now, Bridge of Hope staff members do what they can to help pregnant women in need, with the organization averaging a call a week, Taylor said. Bridge of Hope often sends women in need of a place to stay to House of Hope, which is not affiliated.

