RICHMOND – Expanded facilities for pregnant mothers in need of help are coming to Ray County.

Bridge of Hope Executive Director Connie Taylor said the organization plans to close Jan. 17 on the former Bott Communications Building at 111 W. Main St. on the square in downtown Richmond. She said Bridge of Hope outgrew the present facility at 112 S. College St.

“We only have one exam room,” Taylor said. “In the building that we’re moving to, we’re also going to have a phlebotomist room where we can do ‘blood draw,’ which means we’ll be able to check for HIV, chlamydia and all communicable diseases, as well as the ultrasound.”

In what is now an open space at the front of the building, Bridge of Hope will offer room for the Mommy Store, which is a bit of a misnomer, as items inside will be available free to pregnant mothers, she said.

“We’re going to have available our baby clothes,” Taylor said. “They get to shop for what they need – diapers or whatever.”

The community needs Bridge of Hope, she said.

