JEFFERSON CITY – Contracts awarded for work on the first 14 bridges that will be repaired or replaced under the state’s 2019 initiative includes southern Ray County’s Route J bridge.
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the $845,000 repair contract for the Route J bridge over Crooked River to E&C Bridge, California, Missouri, Department of Transportation spokesman Markl Johnson said Thursday.
