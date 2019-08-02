POLO – Law enforcers discovered human remains on a Missouri farm in the Braymer area, a Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed Thursday.
The remains are believed to belong to Wisconsin brothers, Nicholas “Nick” Diemel, 35, and his brother, Justin Diemel, 24.
The Diemel brothers have been missing since July 21.
Law enforcers have the farm owner, Garland “Joey” Nelson, 25, Braymer, in custody in the Caldwell County Jail, Kingston.
