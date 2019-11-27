Board tags sub for super

RICHMOND – The Richmond School Board named an acting superintendent of school while Superintendent Mike Aytes, 68, is “on leave.”

Whether the leave is permanent, the board has not said.

The board on Tuesday announced Dr. Jim Finley, 57, had been named acting superintendent of schools starting Monday.

The board gave no public notice of a search to hire an acting superintendent, has not answered questions about how the board conducted a search or what Finley will be paid. The Richmond Daily News submitted a Sunshine Law request for the information Wednesday.

District information obtained by The Richmond Daily News through an earlier Sunshine Law request states Aytes’ compensation for the 2019-2020 school year is $130,278.

Finley retired as Blue Springs School District superintendent in spring 2018.

Richmond High School Principal John Parker also is “on leave,” with the board making no statement about whether he will be allowed to return.

The board has given no reason for placing either man on leave.

Board member Jon Dana confirmed the board met a week ago, Nov. 14, in a closed session. Dana said he could not comment further on matters, including whether Aytes requested or the board insisted on the leave, and how long the leave would last.

Dover said the leave started Friday.

The board is required to do so under Missouri law, but has yet to say how each member voted when deciding in a closed-door session to place Aytes and Parker on leave.

The next school board election is in April.