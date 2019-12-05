RICHMOND – “Not required” to answer is the overall answer the Richmond Board of Education gave to information requests regarding the placement of Superintendent Mike Aytes, 68, and Richmond High School Principal John Parker, 54, on leave.

Keeping public information secret would violate Missouri law.

The board’s position is the information is not public.

A veteran attorney specializing in Missouri’s open meetings and open records laws takes a contrary view.

By email, Vice Chairman Jon Dana stated the school board did not have to answer several questions asked by the newspaper.

“Under the Missouri Sunshine Law, the district is not required to create records in response to a request, but is only required to provide open records,” Dana wrote.

READ MORE IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS