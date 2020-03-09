Board fires superintendent

RICHMOND – After being placed on “leave” in November, and then being given notice Monday that he had been fired, former Richmond School District Superintendent Mike Aytes said he planned to respond with legal action.
If done correctly by law, termination
would end the district’s responsibility to honor the contractual obligation to pay Aytes through the end of this school year and through the 2020-2021 school year. He is paid more than $130,000 per year.
If not done correctly by law, a court could force the board to honor the contract in full, pay Aytes’ attorney fees and pay the district’s own lawyers.
“All of the above,” Aytes said.
For more information, including accusations by the board, pick up Friday's Richmond News.
