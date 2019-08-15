RICHMOND – Fifth-graders who are at the top of the ladder at Sunrise Elementary School are now the youngest grade in middle school.

Richmond Middle School Principal Jana Fleckenstine and staff invited new sixth-graders to the middle school for orientation Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Parent Brittany Wainscott said her oldest child, Isabella Dawson, is in a Richmond school for her second year.

READ MORE IN THE AUG. 16 RICHMOND DAILY NEWS

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.