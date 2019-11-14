DIXON – Ron Calzone took a break from working in his steel fabrication shop – which is on his farm, where he raises cattle and quarter horses – to talk about his political activism.

He did not put his feet on his desk, not wanting to knock anything on the floor.

“I’ve been a citizen advocate at the capital for a couple of decades,” he said.

Maybe longer, he added.

A conservative, Calzone said about three quarters of the time he spends on politics involves trying to kill bills he dislikes. One such bill, dating to 2011, involved a plan for Missouri to create the Midwest-China Hub, a proposed cargo station for international exports at Lambert International Airport, St. Louis.

“That was a big business deal,” Calzone said. “Hundreds of millions of dollars of tax credits were involved in that.”

Calzone worked with others to stop the hub.

“We made the difference,” he said, and in the process made people unhappy: “People who stood to gain, literally, hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Calzone shrugs that off, convinced he did the right thing.

