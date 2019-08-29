ARMADILLO POWER

JEFFERSON CITY – What do opossum on a half-shell, Texas speedbump and pocket dinosaur all have in common? They are all the same animal – the nine-banded armadillo.

These mammals, known for being common roadkill and a property pest, are one of the oddest-looking species in Missouri with some of the oddest behaviors.

Armadillos primarily live in the southern half of the state, but are expanding north as far as the Iowa state line. Because these animals do not hibernate and primarily eat insects, their range is limited by extreme cold.

