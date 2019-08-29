ARMADILLO POWER

JEFFERSON CITY – What do opossum on a half-shell, Texas speedbump and pocket dinosaur all have in common? They are all the same animal – the nine-banded armadillo.
These mammals, known for being common roadkill and a property pest, are one of the oddest-looking species in Missouri with some of the oddest behaviors.
Armadillos primarily live in the southern half of the state, but are expanding north as far as the Iowa state line. Because these animals do not hibernate and primarily eat insects, their range is limited by extreme cold.
TO FIND OUT MORE, SEE THE FRIDAY RICHMOND NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.