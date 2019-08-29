RICHMOND – About 100 people attended the Ray County Farm Bureau’s annual dinner.

The dinner this year took place in the Richmond High School commons area.

The evening opened with a buffet dinner. Members of the Future Farmers of America served as wait staff. They provided a table of beverages for guests, helped carry food to tables for some of the guests and assisted aftewards with the cleanup.

Rep. Peggy McGaugh – who represents Ray County in the Missouri House – served as the keynote speaker. Active in community events, including serving food at the Ray County Fair Farmers Appreciation Dinner, McGaugh talked about agriculture-related legislation addressed during this year’s General Assembly session that concluded in May.

“Farm Bureau is an independent, non-governmental, voluntary organization governed by and representing farm and ranch families united for the purpose of analyzing their problems and formulating action to achieve educational improvement, economic opportunity and social advancement and, thereby, to promote the national well-being,” bureau information states. “Farm Bureau is local, county, state, national and international in its scope and influence, and is non-partisan, non-sectarian and non-secret in character. Farm Bureau is the voice of agricultural producers at all levels.”

Founded in 1919 by farm leaders meeting in Chicago, the Farm Bureau has individual offices spread across 19 states.