RICHMOND – For the first time in 20 years, the Ray County Salary Commission granted officeholders, meaning themselves, a pay increase.

Consisting of county officeholders, the Salary Commission focused on linking the 3 percent increase they granted to themselves to a 3 percent increase they plan to pay county employees in 2020. The rare move is contingent upon the county having enough money to cover the anticipated pay increases.

