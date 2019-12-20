RICHMOND – For the first time in 20 years, the Ray County Salary Commission granted officeholders, meaning themselves, a pay increase.
Consisting of county officeholders, the Salary Commission focused on linking the 3 percent increase they granted to themselves to a 3 percent increase they plan to pay county employees in 2020. The rare move is contingent upon the county having enough money to cover the anticipated pay increases.
