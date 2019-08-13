Jefferson City –Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway released a statement saying Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office missed a self-imposed deadline to determine whether Gov. Mike Parson broke state law.

At issue is whether Parson illegally is hiding public information.

Galloway, a Democrat, is exploring a run for governor in 2020.

Parson, a Republican, plans to run.

Galloway in May asked Schmitt, a Republican, to weigh in on whether Parson’s policy of redacting information from public records violate’s Missouri’s Sunshine Law. The law is designed to keep the public informed about issues affecting such matters as taxation and “deals” made between government leaders and businesses.

Parson had cited the First Amendment as a defense for withholding information from the public.

“The First Amendment protects freedoms of speech, religion, assembly, the press and the right to petition, and Parson’s office was using it to redact telephone numbers, addresses and email addresses of private citizens who have reached out to the governor’s office,” The Kansas City Star reported.