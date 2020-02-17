Mary “Faye” Ensign, 87, of Richmond, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Liberty Hospital.
Faye was born on Sept. 8, 1932, in Yellville, Arkansas, the daughter of Orville M. and Myrtle Ivy (Waggoner) Mears. She was first married to Ronald A. Miller of Bull Shoals on Feb. 16, 1952; he preceded her in death on May 9, 1971. To this union, her three children were born. She was then united in marriage to Robert Keith Ensign of Cameron, on June 2, 1973; he preceded her in death in April of 1991.
Survivors include a son, Ronald A. Miller of Newton, Kansas; two daughters, Sue (Frank) Atkins of Weston and Becky (Steve) Handley of Richmond; nine grandchildren, Jaime, Shawn (Tiffany), Chad (Tanya), and Tyler (Alyssa) Handley, Amy Rice, Kimberly Lanning, Pam (Danny) Anderson, Heather (Mike) LaRue and Ashley Miller; 18 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Orville (Janice) Mears Jr. and Harold Dean (Ruth) Mears, both of Arkansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, brother, John Mears, two sisters, Hazel Ledbetter and her twin sister, Hannah Mae Beard.
Faye lived in Liberty, until moving to the Richmond area in 1990. She was a housewife and homemaker. Faye also worked outside the home, while living in Liberty, as custodian at Liberty Christian Church. Although she was small in stature, she was mighty for her size. Her daughters were her best friends; they could tell their mom anything. Faye was a very giving person; it was all about her family and she was GaGa to her great-grandkids.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the donor’s choice. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 E. Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Private family services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery. Please remember to share your memories of Faye by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com
