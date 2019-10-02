RICHMOND – The nation’s eighth and ninth vaping-related deaths, in Missouri and Kansas last month, heightened worries long expressed by the Ray County Coalition, a community group dedicated to ending substance abuse by children.

A St. Louis man in his mid-40s died at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis due to an illness associated with the use of e-cigarettes, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported.

The department blamed a vaping-related lung injury for the death, based on lung samples taken from the victim. The man reportedly had normal lung function prior to starting vaping in May. He then developed mild respiratory symptoms that worsened, leading to hospitalization Aug. 22 before being transferred Sept. 4 to Mercy Hospital.

“This is an unfortunate case of a young man with no prior lung illness who started vaping because of chronic pain issues,” Michael Plisco stated.

Plisco is a critical care pulmonologist and medical director of Mercy’s extracorporeal membrane oxygenation program.

READING ABOUT THE VAPING CONTROVERSY IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS