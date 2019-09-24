EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – The women’s ministry, Bridge of Hope, in Richmond hosts the annual “Hope Grows” banquet Friday, Oct. 18, at the Montgomery, 425 S. Thompson Ave., in Excelsior Springs.

Executive Director Connie Taylor stated the Bridge of Hope wants to help mothers in need, but is having a hard time reaching those mothers.

“This year, we failed to serve the moms in our community, but it wasn’t because we didn’t try,” Taylor stated in a press release. “It’s just they didn’t show up for our breakfast.”

The purpose of the free breakfast was to feed moms after they had dropped children off at school, she said.

“We really want to hear what their issues are and how we can help them,” Taylor wrote.

The Bridge of Hope office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and from noon to 6 p.m., Thursday at 112 S. College St, Richmond.

For information or to make a banquet reservation, call 816-250-7828.