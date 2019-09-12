KANSAS CITY – A Women Empowerment Conference is from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th St.

JB Health Consultant Group is hosting the event, which features sessions covering mental wellness, financial wellness and legal awareness.

Rev. Sandra Campbell, associate minister of Unity Temple on the Plaza and executive director of Unity Urban Ministerial School is the keynote speaker.

She is the writer and producer of “Follow Your Dreams,” the story of Bessie Coleman, the first African-American licensed airplane pilot.

The event is open to women 18 and older.

The conference begins at 8 a.m. with registration and welcoming remarks. Campbell speaks at 9 a.m.

Early admission is $35.00 and $40.00 at the door. To register online visit, womenconference.jbhealthconsultantgroup.com.