RICHMOND – A father gives his daughter a book of old stories in 1972. A leather box filled with old tie tacks, cuff links and pins. An antique mustard spoon from England.

These items hold special memories for one person and perhaps, no one else.

For others, family heirlooms are tucked into glass display cases and in the farm tool room in the basement, some of thousands of family artifacts that fill 50 rooms at the Ray County Historical Museum, 901 W. Royle St.

Clothing, hats and hat pins from the late 1800s are on display upstairs with cards telling the stories of who wore them and when.

Ray County families donate these items to the museum, so others can see them, hoping the items are not left to chance when the owner dies or downsizes.

The Shotwell family, descended from Jabez Shotwell, brought in some pieces of their family history, museum manager Cathy Gottsch said Wednesday.

“The saddle is Jabez’s from the 1830s,” she said. “Look at the leather tooling on the fender.”

The seat leather is cracked, she said, “You can tell this is an old saddle.”

As our seniors move into assisted living facilities, a child’s home or die, what happens, for example, to the dress Amanda McGee wore in the 1850s when she married William Shotwell.

