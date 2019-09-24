RICHMOND – Three Richmond alumni and volunteers will be the 2019 Wall of Honor inductees and honored during homecoming events Sept. 27.

The Richmond Education Foundation Wall of Honor Committee selected three individuals for the Richmond R-XVI Wall of Honor.

The 2019 inductees are:

• J. Rob Swafford; alumni/volunteer;

• Darryl Robinson, alumni; and

• John Letzig, alumni/volunteer.

The Wall of Honor award recognizes individuals who uphold the values, traditions and successes of the Richmond R-XVI School District.

The committee selects a maximum of four inductees, based on the nominees qualifications.

Inductees will be in the Homecoming parade at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27. A Wall of Honor Tailgate Dinner is at 5 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27 at Spartan Stadium and catered by Richmond All Sports Club.

The event is open to the public.

Tickets for the dinner are $10 each and are available in advance and can be ordered at the Richmond School District Office, 816-776-6912.

Tickets are also available for purchase at the event.