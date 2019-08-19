RAYVILLE – On Aug. 4, Jack W. Burnham, 81, died.

The Burnhams promoted animal education through a community newsletter, Bonds of Friendship, which they left in businesses around Ray County.

“Rescuing animals was my parents’ life’s work,” Lisa Grant said of Jack and Janice Burnham. “Even though my dad was 81, he had absolutely no intention of stopping anytime soon. Some people use their retirement to travel the country or play golf. My parents chose an entirely different kind of retirement.”

They also operated a non-profit, Bonds of Friendship, Grant said.