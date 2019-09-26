KANSAS CITY –The Veterans of Foreign Wars is accepting online applications through Nov. 15 for the $5,000 “Sport Clips Help-A-Hero Scholarship,” which provides service members and veterans with financial assistance to complete their educational goals.

Applicants received more than $762,000 in scholarships for the fall semester.

Scholarships are available to servicemembers who are retired, honorably discharged, active duty or a member of the National Guard or Reserve. The scholarship is paid to accredited schools and can be only used for tuition or fees, a press release stated.

Applicants must be a United States citizen and have completed basic training and advanced or technical training. They must be an E-5 or below and demonstrate financial need.

“Veterans transitioning from military to civilian life face a host of challenges, but together with our friends at Sport Clips we’re able to ensure that struggling to finance their last semesters of college isn’t one,” said VFW National Commander Doc Schmitz.

To apply for the scholarship, visit https://www.vfw.org/assistance/student-veterans-support.