RICHMOND – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4398 honors the winners of the annual Patriot’s Pen, Voice of Democracy student essay contests and Teacher of the Year contests at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12.

The 2019 theme for both essay contests was “What Makes America Great?” The Patriots Pen contest is for middle–school students in sixth through eighth grade. High school students in ninth through 12th grade compete in the Voice of Democracy contest.

All post first-place winners compete at the district level, and district winners move to the department competition.

Elementary, middle- and high-school teachers compete in the Teacher of the Year competition for individual and school awards.

Post Americanism chair Patricia Fields said post essay and teacher winners have their invitations to the post recognition ceremony.

Winners are: Patriot’s Pen, first place, Richmond Middle School, Isabelle Dooley and Patriot’s Pen finalist, Richmond homeschool student, Julia Guy;

Voice of Democracy, first place, Hardin-Central High School, Robbie Crippen; Voice of Democracy finalist, Orrick High School, Chanler Woods;

Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship education teacher awards went to Hardin-Central High School ag teacher Joe Robinson; Orrick Middle School band and choir director Jayson Moll and Dear Elementary music teacher Chelsea Jones.