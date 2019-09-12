RICHMOND – Richmond VFW Post 4398 is accepting donations of gloves, hats and personal care items to help with a Department of Missouri Homeless Veterans Initiative to provide Comfort Rucks for homeless veterans around the state.

State and district officers meet in Branson Sept. 27 and 28 for its Council of Administration meeting and will assemble the Comfort Rucks there.

District 1 Commander David Klaassen from Richmond will bring back rucksacks for the homeless veteran population in Ray County.

Post 4398 Commander Larry Brune said small sizes of items including hair care, soap, chapstick and cleansing wipes can be delivered to the post between 8 and 10 a.m.

“We need to help them get through the winter,” he said.

To have items picked up, call Klaassen at 816-405-8734 before Wednesday, Sept. 25.