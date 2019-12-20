RICHMOND – Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4398 honored the 2019 Voice of Democracy, Patriot’s Pen and Teachers of the Year on Thursday at a ceremony at the Ray County Veterans Building, 312 Clark St.

Patriot’s Pen winners were Richmond Middle School student Isabelle Dooley, who won first place and $150; and homeschooled student Julia Guy, who placed second and received $50;

Voice of Democracy winners were Hardin-Central High School student Robbie Crippen, placing first and receiving $150; and Orrick High School student Chanler Woods, placing second and receiving $50.

Winning the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship education awards were Dear Elementary School music teacher Chelsea Jones, Orrick Middle School band and choir director Jayson Moll and Hardin-Central High School ag teacher Joe Robinson.

Crippen, Jones, Moll and Robinson will represent District 1 in the department competition for a chance to go to Washington in March for the national competition.