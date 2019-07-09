RICHMOND – For the first time, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4398 achieved All-American status.

In Missouri, 33 posts met eligibility requirements for All-American, which included youth scholarship contests and teacher of the year entries, 100 percent or higher membership and support of national VFW programs.

“I’ve spoken to some of our previous commanders and they believe this year is a first for Missouri,” Department Commander Troy Williams said Monday. “I am speechless.”

The department, 19 posts and five districts achieved final All-American status, including three posts in District 1, which has 11 posts in 12 counties stretching from the Iowa border to Ray and Carroll counties, national information stated.

“The hardest part is membership,” Brune said. “That would be getting members to renew their dues and getting veterans to join the VFW.”

“This year, the national commander requires a teacher in three grade levels,” Klaassen said. “Anyone can nominate a teacher who supports civic and patriotic events in the classroom.”

For information about the youth essay contests and teacher of the year, visit the post at 312 Clark Street or call 816-776-8056.

