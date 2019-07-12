LINN – Area students are 2019 graduates from State Technical College of Missouri.
State Tech conferred 507 certificates and degrees to 470 students in May.
Area graduates are: Charles Sherwood, Orrick; Gunnar Martin, Polo; and Jacob McBee , Richmond.
