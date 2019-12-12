RICHMOND – The “Blue Christmas” service will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the chapel at Shirkey Hospice and Palliative Care, 804 Wollard Blvd.
The Rev. William Purcell will lead the service to help people manage the holiday season.
“This Blue Christmas Service will be a time when we can, with others, help each other, acknowledge the ‘blue’ feelings we have at Christmas time,” Purcell said.
Call 816-776-5403, ext. 22 to confirm attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.