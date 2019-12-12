RICHMOND – The “Blue Christmas” service will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the chapel at Shirkey Hospice and Palliative Care, 804 Wollard Blvd.

The Rev. William Purcell will lead the service to help people manage the holiday season.

“This Blue Christmas Service will be a time when we can, with others, help each other, acknowledge the ‘blue’ feelings we have at Christmas time,” Purcell said.

Call 816-776-5403, ext. 22 to confirm attendance.