RICHMOND – The Sunday phone call was 69 years in the making.

Four siblings – an older brother, Danny K. Garnett Sr., Lisa Pierce, Annette Gaiser and Brenda Hamm – spoke for the first time since they were separated. A brother, John, passed away in 2003 at 55, Hamm said.

The parents of Garnett, Pierce and Gaiser are William and Lois Martin Sharp. Hamm’s mother is Lois.

Hamm learned Saturday, Nov. 23, her decades-long search came to an end in Worland, Wyoming in the home of retired pastor and gospel singer Danny K. Garnett Sr.

“I found out late Saturday, but it was only 10 p.m. in Wyoming, so I called him,” Hamm said. “His wife answered the call and got Danny to the phone.”

Hamm said Sunday an army of search angels, private investigators and DNA profiles brought the siblings together just in time for Thanksgiving.

“There was no pastor who adopted Danny and John,” Hamm said Sunday. “The boys first names stayed the same, but they had different middle names and last names.”

In September, Brenda and her half-sisters, Lisa Pierce and Annette Gaiser, met for the first time in Richmond. Since meeting, the women have continued the search for their brothers.

Born to William and Lois Martin Sharp, Pierce and Gaiser and their older brothers, Danny, 4, and John, 3, were made wards of the state in 1950, Ray County court records state. Pierce was about 2 and Annette was an infant.

Pierce grew up in Texas. Gaiser remained in Ray County. They never saw their brothers again.

“Danny and John were adopted by Harold and Ruth Garnett from Marion, Missouri,” Hamm said.

Marion is an unincorporated community in Cole County, and Harold Garnett’s obituary states the family moved to Winslow, Arizona in 1955.

“That explains why we never found them around Ray County,” Hamm said. “Danny told me he and John were in a foster home for about six months until the Garnett’s adopted them.”

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY… STAY TUNED TO THE RICHMOND DAILY-NEWS….