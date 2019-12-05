Hardin and Orrick seek candidates for their respective school boards.

Candidates for both boards can file from 8 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, through 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the district offices.

In Hardin, candidates can file at 500 N.E. First St. In Orrick, candidates can file at 100 Kirkham St.

Candidates may file in person from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Candidates may also file from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17.

School will not be in session from Dec. 21 through Jan. 5.

Candidates must be citizens of the United States and resident taxpayers of the district, have resided in the district for at least one year and be 24 or older.

The election will be Tuesday, April 7.

For information about the Hardin School Board, call 660-398-4394.

For Orrick, call 816-770-0094.