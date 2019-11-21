RICHMOND – The Far West Missouri Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presents “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Theatre, 301 W. Main St.

The play is a testimony of Jesus Christ’s divine mission as savior and redeemer, “and recounts the historical events leading up to the birth of the Messiah and the events following his glorious resurrection,” play publicist and chorus member Ann Plumb stated.

“Through music and drama, the ‘Savior of the World’ shows the impact his life, death and resurrection had on those around him,” she stated.

