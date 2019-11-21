RICHMOND – The Far West Missouri Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints presents “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the Farris Theatre, 301 W. Main St.
The play is a testimony of Jesus Christ’s divine mission as savior and redeemer, “and recounts the historical events leading up to the birth of the Messiah and the events following his glorious resurrection,” play publicist and chorus member Ann Plumb stated.
“Through music and drama, the ‘Savior of the World’ shows the impact his life, death and resurrection had on those around him,” she stated.
FIND OUT MORE IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND DAILY NEWS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.