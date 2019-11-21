LEXINGTON – Big River Ranch, 20111 Goodloe Orchard Road, hosts the Midwest Rough Stock “Battle on the River,” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7.
Participants can sign up for sheep riding, calf and steer riding, junior bulls and open bulls.
Tickets are age 13 and older, $10; 6 to 12 years, $5 and children under five get in free.
Sunday events include breakfast at 7 a.m. for $5 and clinics for those interested in learning more about bull riding and rodeos.
Big River Ranch also hosts Midwest Rough Stock on Saturday, Jan. 18, Feb. 1 and Feb. 22.
To enter events, call 660-624-0591 between 6 and 9 p.m. on the Monday before the event. Visit the Facebook page for details.
