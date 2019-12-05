RICHMOND – Several points better in math and reading, and a slight drop in graduations rates, mark state examination results for Richmond School District.

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education information shows Richmond third-graders recorded proficient and advanced reading scores of 48.7 percent in the 2018-2019 school year. The percentage is up 9.8 percentage points from the 2017-2018 school year.

Richmond seventh- graders improved 7 points in math, from 47 percent in 2017-2018 to 54 percent in 2018-1019.

“It verifies what the teachers are trying to do in the classroom with the programs that have been put into place,” Superintendent Mike Aytes said before taking leave. “It’s an indicator that things are working.”

The district uses various tools, including the computer-adapted Northwest Evaluation Association Program, to evaluate skill levels, which helps students self-educate, rather than rely entirely on teachers.

“They’re made aware of those scores and begin to set goals for how much they want to increase their scores,” Aytes said. “Particularly, getting into the fourth and fifth grades, students really get tuned into that.”

As a result, students may get extra help to reach goals, and high-achieving students are allowed to learn beyond what occurs in the classroom, he said.

Working with the school board, the administration has provided research-based, data-driven tools teachers need to help students improve, Aytes said.

“What we’re seeing … is confirmation that these programs are working, and for that we are justifiably proud,” he said. “At the same time, we are wanting to continue that progress.”

