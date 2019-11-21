RICHMOND – Richmond musicians and bakers greeted guests during Richmond’s 2019 Christmas Open House.

Richmond Middle School hosted a Holiday Shop-a-Ganza, Verlee Patterson displayed her collection of nativity scenes, Town Square Mercantile featured Christmas candles and decorations, and The Nest Egg vendors decorated their booths for the holiday.

At the Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Patterson tucked a Lego nativity scene among other sets her daughter created.

“Over here are 50 nativities Paul made for me,” she said.

She holds up a Christmas vinyl record album with nativity themes laser cut into the vinyl.

“I’m sure this is different,” she said.

The display coincided with a fundraiser for the Salvation Army.

Edith Holland said Friday all proceeds from the bake sale, the garage sale and donations would purchase food, toys and clothing for area families.

“There is such a need,” she said.

