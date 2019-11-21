RICHMOND – Richmond Middle School students are listed on the first-quarter honor roll.
Eighth-graders are Jeremy Allen, Sydney Appleberry, Jade Barker, Morgan Battagler, Ethan Chidester, Mason Covey, Jake Gringan, Maria Danner, Kiley Downing, Mason Dunwoodie, Keagan Earp,
Karlee Gilbert, Caden Handricks, Makayla Hilker, Justin Lee, Leyton Lee, Hannah Lindley, Harley McCroskie, Charlsie Nevels, Brooklyn Summers, Grace Trisler and Alexis Tritt.
Seventh-graders are Adrianna Abbott, Cassidy Bartron, Travis Cardwell, Kara Clayton, Mason Cooper,
Charmaine Creason, Isabelle Dooley, AvaLon Evans, Danielle Gilbert, Jaylin Hambrick, Eva Happy, Shane Hicks,
Kaylee King, Natalie Marrant, Tristin McCoy, Ivy McFee, Marcus Moore, Arzella Nevels, Gage Parker, Tyler Pennington, Ava Scheible,
Jessie Sisco, Hopper Taber, Baline Trainer, Lyla Vernitte, Christopher Webb II and John Weber.
Sixth-graders are Lillyan Ahart, Addison Bailey, Parker Bennett, Heather Brooks, Sydnee Burnett, Brody Burnine, Rayna Carpenter, Braylon Castillja,
Elija Colon, Cayden Covey, Isabella Dawson, Wyatt DeVall, Jay Elegino, Luke Gifford, Vincent Green, Christopher Handley, Hailey Hobbs, Marianna Hughes, Madix Hutchings,
Madeline Johnson, Thayne Nevels, Jaden Nichols, Kiley O’Dell, Jayden Pearson, Alexis Pittman,
Julie Riche, Conner Rodenberg, Noah Rumbaugh, Brytin Russell, James Scott,
Carson Seek, Jolie Sharp, Michayla Skelton, Lillian Snyder, Noah Spratt, Elli Sutton, Lilian Todd,
Delilah True, Yenelsy Valencia, Alexis Ward, Bella Weir and Elizabeth Wood.
