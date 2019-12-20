RICHMOND – The Richmond Fire Department offers a free safety education program for senior citizens.

“We did these about three or four years ago but kind of got away from it,” he said.

The SafeSenior Program is a health and safety education program for seniors.

A 12-page booklet has chapters about falls, burns, scams, driving and home security, Sowder said.

“Typically, we teach a chapter a week over six to eight weeks, but we can teach the whole program in about 3 1/2 or 4 hours,” he said.

“Senior citizens are a population at risk,” he said. “We are not saying there’s anything wrong, but statistically they are at a higher risk for injuries.”

FIND OUT HOW TO REQUEST THE TRAINING IN FRIDAY'S RICHMOND NEWS