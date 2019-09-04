RICHMOND – The Ray County Historical Society bus tour is at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, and begins at the Ray County Museum, 901 W. Royle St.

The tour is $20 per person with a minimum of 20 riders needed, a press release stated.

The tour visits Bob Ford’s gravesite, veterans memorials including the Korean and Vietnam memorials and the riverboat landing at Camden.

Call 816-776-2305 to reserve a ride.