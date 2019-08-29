RICHMOND – The Ray County Museum will benefit from money raised from a motorcycle benefit ride and other events during the Big Paranormal Roundup at the Big River Ranch in Lexington.

The ride starts at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Worth Harley Davidson, 9400 N.W. Prairie View Road, Kansas City. The ride stops at Patio Grill in Grain Valley, Arcadia Moon Winery in Higginsville and ends at the Heist in Lexington. Cost is $20 and $5 for riders. Food is available at all stops.

A celebrity ghost hunt is from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Ray County Museum, 901 W. Royle St. The cost is $70 with opportunities to visit with celebrity paranormal speakers including Paranormal Task Force and Afterlife Investigations.

The roundup begins at 6 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at the Big River Ranch, 20111 Goodloe Orchard Road, Lexington with a paranormal workshop at 6:30 p.m. and two moonlit horseback trail rides.

Tickets are $15 for Friday only, $20 for Saturday only and $35 for both days.

Camping sites are available by calling 660-232-0311 or 913-370-1266.

Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-paranormal-round-up-at-the-big-river-ranch-in-lexington-mo-tickets-63532197513.